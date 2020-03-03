Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a warm start to the week Monday even with all the cloud cover the comfortable temperatures will be back once again for Tuesday. Much like what we saw on Monday, while it will be cloudy, the overall likelihood for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening should be relatively low. That won’t be the case on Wednesday when the bulk of the expected wet weather this week will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Expect the potential for thunderstorms to be high most of the day with the outside chance of one of those storms being severe. At the very least some places could see up to three inches of rain by the time it wraps up early Thursday morning.
So as you head out the door this morning how ever you dressed yesterday will be very appropriate for what you can expect for today. Cloudy skies will once again dominate the forecast with potential of some storms firing late in the afternoon and especially during the evening hours. High temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to what we saw yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. While storms are possible later today they are not guaranteed by any stretch so there is a possibility you could stay dry today.
That will not be the case though for your Wednesday as we are expecting the vast majority of our rainfall this week to be moving through the ArkLaTex. Expect heavy rain and thunderstorms to move into the region before you wake up tomorrow and to last on and off all throughout the day. A couple thunderstorms could be on the stronger side as well as our weather maker moves on through. High temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday highs in the upper 50s. The rain will finally start to move out on very early Thursday morning and our weather will quickly improve during the day Thursday as highs will be in the low 60s.
As we look ahead to the week, we are tracking overall dry conditions and seasonal temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs Friday through Sunday are shaping up to be in the low to mid 60s overall with partly cloudy skies. After Thursday morning our next chance for rain will not come until Monday when we are tracking more showers and possible thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime get ready for more rain and thunderstorms inbound for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.