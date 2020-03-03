Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After a warm start to the week Monday even with all the cloud cover the comfortable temperatures will be back once again for Tuesday. Much like what we saw on Monday, while it will be cloudy, the overall likelihood for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening should be relatively low. That won’t be the case on Wednesday when the bulk of the expected wet weather this week will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Expect the potential for thunderstorms to be high most of the day with the outside chance of one of those storms being severe. At the very least some places could see up to three inches of rain by the time it wraps up early Thursday morning.