Heavy rain expected midweek for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - It’s been a while since the ArkLaTex has seen heavy and widespread rain. That will change Wednesday when heavy rain and a few storms will make their way through. The good news is that the severe weather potential is low.
Through Tuesday, there will not be a lot of rain per say, but there will be some rain around. Light to moderate showers will develop in the afternoon. There could also be the occasional thunderstorm as well. The good news is that there should not be any severe weather. However, there is a marginal risk (1 on a scale of 1-5) for some stronger storms to become severe. The likelihood of that happening is just very low. Overall, it should be just rain and a couple storms for your Tuesday. Rain chance is up to 30%.
Wed-nes-day is going to be more like Wet-ness-day. There will be a lot of heavy rain. During the rain it will be scattered and at times widespread. It will start raining in the morning, so it will be a wet commute. Then in the afternoon, it will be more widespread, but not quite as heavy. Either way, you’ll need your rain gear all day long. The showers will start to wind down Wednesday night. There is an 80% chance for rain.
During the morning hours on Wednesday when the first initial wave of rain arrives, there is a small risk for severe weather. Again, it is going to be marginal which is the lowest on the severe scale. The threat for this risk is hail falling in these storms. This will take place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Around that time, temperatures will still be warm. By the afternoon on Wednesday, it will not be as warm. So there should not be as many storms, and should not be any severe weather by then.
With all the rain that we will see mostly on Wednesday, but also Tuesday, there will be some minor flooding. Only in areas that are prone to flooding should see any. Rainfall totals will be up to about 1 to maybe 3 inches when this is all said and done. What makes this more of an impact is the fact that more rain is falling in a short time, and not over the coarse of a few days. Again, most of this rain will be on Wednesday.
By Thursday, the rain will be winding down. Any rain we see will be in the early morning hours. Maybe around sunrise, but not long after that. The clouds will follow behind the rain and the sunshine should return. Keep the rain gear with you for Tuesday and especially on Wednesday as these heavy showers push their way through.
