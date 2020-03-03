Heavy rain expected midweek for the ArkLaTex

With all the rain that we will see mostly on Wednesday, but also Tuesday, there will be some minor flooding. Only in areas that are prone to flooding should see any. Rainfall totals will be up to about 1 to maybe 3 inches when this is all said and done. What makes this more of an impact is the fact that more rain is falling in a short time, and not over the coarse of a few days. Again, most of this rain will be on Wednesday.