Arkansas school resource officer seen praying at school flagpole

“Just being led by the Spirit of God to stop and pray for our students, teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, community, officers and parents. Because with the negativity in our world today towards our nation, law enforcement, communities and school systems prayer is much need. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says: ‘If my people, which are call by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wick ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will heal their land.’”