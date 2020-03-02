Troy looks to end streak vs UTA

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Texas-Arlington has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Troy has leaned on freshmen. For the Mavericks, seniors David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring, including 64 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Ty Gordon, Desmond Williams and Tahj Small have collectively scored 35 percent of Troy's points this season, including 42 percent of the team's points over its last five games.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 32.2 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.