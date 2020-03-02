Severe weather chances decreasing for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend and enjoying the especially great weather Saturday. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking increasing chances for wet weather as an area of low pressure will be moving through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night into Wednesday. While it is still expected to see rain and thunderstorms the chances for severe weather has decreased significantly. If will see any strong/severe storms it will most likely occur during the early morning hours on Wednesday. Rain will likely last into the early morning hours Thursday before finally clearing out. Once we get rid of the rain early Thursday we should be in good shape through the weekend.
As you head out the door this morning temperatures are on the relatively comfortable side out ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures this afternoon should be able to once again rise into the low 70s. But even with the warm temperatures you still should expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms as through the afternoon and evening hours.
As we move ahead to Tuesday while late last week we were tracking severe weather chances late Tuesday evening those chances have decreased significantly for the ArkLaTex. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day becoming more widespread during the late evening through the overnight hours. It appears the strongest of the storms will be occurring south of the ArkLaTex, but storms are still possible. Expect the rain and storm activity to be most widespread during the morning hours Wednesday. Rain will now more than likely last all day long and for some in the ArkLaTex linger into the early morning hours on Thursday. Expect rainfall totals up to three inches in some spots.
Now once all the rain finally moves out your forecast starts to look up as we head into the weekend. The clearing trend that will begin Thursday will continue through the end of the week. Expect temperatures to be a little cooler, but also less humidity. Even with the cooler temperatures highs still should be able to make it into the mid 60s. So if you half any weekend plans as of right now you should be in good shape.
So as you get ready to head out the door and start a new week know that a decent amount of wet weather is on the way! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
