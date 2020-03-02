Severe weather chances decreasing for ArkLaTex

As we move ahead to Tuesday while late last week we were tracking severe weather chances late Tuesday evening those chances have decreased significantly for the ArkLaTex. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day becoming more widespread during the late evening through the overnight hours. It appears the strongest of the storms will be occurring south of the ArkLaTex, but storms are still possible. Expect the rain and storm activity to be most widespread during the morning hours Wednesday. Rain will now more than likely last all day long and for some in the ArkLaTex linger into the early morning hours on Thursday. Expect rainfall totals up to three inches in some spots.