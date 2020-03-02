Rain makes its way back to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - The heavy rain will arrive on Wednesday. There will be some rain tonight and Tuesday, but the worst will wait until Wednesday morning. All the rain will move out by Thursday afternoon though. Some good news is that the severe risk is low for this week.
This evening, there will be more clouds and some rain around. A couple storms will likely develop since the temperatures are so warm. Even after sunset, temperatures will remain on the warm side, keeping a few showers around. If you plan on going out tonight, you may need your rain gear.
Tonight, there will be some showers early, but those will likely give away to overcast conditions later on. I have a 30% chance of rain for tonight. Temperatures will be very warm. It will only cool down to the lower 60s.
Tuesday will have more rain around, but not as much. There will be some light showers in the afternoon. There could be a thunderstorm or two but the severe risk is low. Temperatures in the afternoon, will warm up to the upper 60s. Overall, it will be a gloomy day, but not a bad day.
Wednesday will be the bad day. I have rain chances up to 80% since there will be off and on showers all day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more scattered. You’ll need that umbrella all day if you get out of the house at all. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. It will only warm up to the upper 50s. With that said, there should not be as much energy in the atmosphere, so the number of storms will be limited. Also, there should not be any severe weather.
By Thursday morning, the rain will wind down and move away. I think it should be gone by sunrise. The clouds will follow behind the rain, so the sunshine may return by the afternoon! I have a 20% chance of rain but it will all be gone and most of us will go throughout the day without a drop on our head! Temperatures will be a little warmer, and will reach the mid 60s.
Friday and the weekend will both have good weather! There will be more sunshine with some clouds passing through. Temperatures will slowly warm up as a result of more sunshine and it will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will be much better finish to the week than it was to start the week!
Have a great week and try to stay dry!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.