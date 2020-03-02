Rain makes its way back to the ArkLaTex

Wednesday will be the bad day. I have rain chances up to 80% since there will be off and on showers all day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more scattered. You’ll need that umbrella all day if you get out of the house at all. Temperatures will be a little cooler though. It will only warm up to the upper 50s. With that said, there should not be as much energy in the atmosphere, so the number of storms will be limited. Also, there should not be any severe weather.