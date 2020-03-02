AR-Dem-Pres-Sum

The following are TEST returns.
1,040 of 2,570 precincts - 40 percent
Joe Biden 31,277 - 34 percent
Michael Bloomberg 11,915 - 13 percent
Pete Buttigieg 3,753 - 4 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 255 - 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 356 - 0 percent
Bernie Sanders 26,986 - 29 percent
Tom Steyer 391 - 0 percent
Elizabeth Warren 12,205 - 13 percent
Michael Bennet 381 - 0 percent
Cory Booker 239 - 0 percent
Mosie Boyd 544 - 1 percent
Steve Bullock 484 - 1 percent
Julian Castro 718 - 1 percent
John Delaney 469 - 1 percent
Kamala Harris 1,165 - 1 percent
Joe Sestak 477 - 1 percent
Marianne Williamson 503 - 1 percent
Andrew Yang 796 - 1 percent
AP Elections 03-02-2020 13:46