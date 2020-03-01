MVSU looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Grambling State has been fueled by senior leadership while Mississippi Valley State has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Cameron Christon, Travon Bunch and Prince Moss have combined to account for 64 percent of Grambling State's scoring this season and 77 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Michael Green, Caleb Hunter, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 70 percent of all Mississippi Valley State scoring.