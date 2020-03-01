Longview police: 1 person dead after shooting incident on Mobberly

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a shooting incident that occurred on Mobberly Saturday afternoon, according to the Longview Police Department.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched out to the 1700 block of Mobberly at about 3:19 p.m. on Saturday to check out a report o a shooting that had just occurred.
When the Longview PD officers arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.
The Facebook post stated that more information will be released as the case develops.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867). Tips may also be submitted at the Gregg County Crime Stoppers website.
