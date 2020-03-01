Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 73-62 victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers. Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak. Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, and Oscar Tshiebwe had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have lost six of seven.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Lawson Korita scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and Tulsa dispatched Central Florida 65-54. Korita connected on 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Golden Hurricane (20-9, 12-4 American Athletic Conference), who won for the fifth time in six games. Brandon Mahan came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 15 to pace the Knights (14-14, 5-11), who dropped their third straight game.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff scored 19 points and had seven rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to a 73-61 victory over Iowa State. Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Lindy Waters had 10 points and six assists for Oklahoma State, as the seniors showed up on Senior Day. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points to lead Iowa State, while also adding six rebounds and four assists. Michael Jacobson had 13 points and four rebounds. Oklahoma State entered the second half with a 36-29 lead and maintained at least a six-point advantage the entire rest of the way, never allowing Iowa State to get more than four points in a row in the half.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, including nine straight in the final 67 seconds to lead Georgia to a 99-89 win over Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference. Georgia (15-14, 5-11) placed six players in double figures, including Rayshawn Hammonds with 22. Arkansas got 26 apiece from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones. Desi Sills added 21 but was injured with less than a minute to play and did not return to the game.