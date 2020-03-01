Deputies capture inmate who escaped hospital after nearly 4-hour long standoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say they have captured an inmate who escaped from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge after a nearly four-hour-long standoff.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, says Cecil Willimas, 20, escaped from the hospital around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.
Williams was arrested on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping on Feb. 24 in connection with a crime that allegedly occurred on Feb. 19.
Authorities say they transported Williams from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to the hospital on Feb. 27 when he started to have trouble breathing.
Despite the sheriff’s office immediately canvasing the hospital upon his escape, Williams was able to evade law enforcement for over six hours before one of his relatives reported that Williams at a home near Choctaw Drive and Scenic Highway.
Hicks says the EBRSO SWAT team had the house surrounded around 10:30 a.m. on March 1. Deputies say they made repeated attempts to get Williams to surrender peacefully and even resorted to bringing one of Williams’ former counselors and his mother to the scene in an attempt to break through to him.
Williams eventually surrendered and deputies arrested him without incident at 2:15 p.m. on March 1, according to Hicks.
Hicks tells WAFB there was a prison guard assigned to Williams while he was at OLOL hospital. Authorities are still investigating to determine how Williams was able to escape the facility.
