Coroner’s office identify 6-year-old killed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the little girl killed Saturday evening.
Ariana Petteway, 7, was hit and killed by a car Saturday, Feb. 29 just after 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Market Street, near North Lakewood Drive.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died at 7:35 p.m.
An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which media should direct further inquiries.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.