Coroner’s office identify 6-year-old killed
Authorities confirm a 7-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Saturday night. (Source: Kenley Hargett)
By Charitee Blackmon | March 1, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 2:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the little girl killed Saturday evening.

Ariana Petteway, 7, was hit and killed by a car Saturday, Feb. 29 just after 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Market Street, near North Lakewood Drive.

She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died at 7:35 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which media should direct further inquiries.

