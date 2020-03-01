Coroner’s identify body found near Wallace Lake

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man found near a lake Saturday night.
Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33, of Shreveport was found at Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park at the south end of Wallace Lake Road.
Authorities got the call before around 4 p.m. p.m. to an area near Wallace Lake, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick.
Teens passing-by noticed a bundle near a driveway, according to Chadwick. They then called CPSO for them to take a look at it.
Investigators are ruling his death as a homicide.
An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
Anyone who would have any possible information related to this investigation are urged to contact CPSO at (318) 675-2170
