Bossier City police identify woman killed in car accident
By Charitee Blackmon | March 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 11:46 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Bossier City PD has released the identity of the woman killed on following a fatal car crash Saturday evening.

Peggy Wise, 73, of Saline was killed as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Saturday, Feb. 29.

Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at Shady Grove Drive.

According to Bossier City police, a red car was crossing the northbound lane of the Parkway from Shady Grove Drive to go south when it was struck by a black minivan traveling north.

