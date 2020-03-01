Bossier City police identifies woman killed in fatal car accident

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Bossier City PD has released the identity of the woman killed on following a fatal car crash Saturday evening.
Peggy Wise, 73, of Saline was killed as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Saturday, Feb. 29.
Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at Shady Grove Drive.
According to Bossier City police, a red car was crossing the northbound lane of the Parkway from Shady Grove Drive to go south when it was struck by a black minivan traveling north.
