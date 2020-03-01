Adult, three children die in Alexandria fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -One adult and three children died in an early morning fire on Wainwright Street.
The State Fire Marshal says the victims were a 48-year-old woman and three young children; a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl and an almost 5-month-old girl. State Fire Marshal deputies are assisting Alexandria Fire with this investigation, who will be releasing more information as it becomes available.
The fire remains under investigation. Agencies involved in the investigation include the State Fire Marshal, Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.