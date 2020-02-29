Woman dead following wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead on Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Bossier City.
Officers were called just before 1:30 p.m. to the intersection of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at Shady Grove Drive.
According to Bossier City police, a red car was crossing the northbound lane of the Parkway from Shady Grove Drive to go south when it was struck by a black minivan traveling north.
The driver of the car was sent to a Shreveport hospital where medical personal pronounced her deceased.
Crews with the Bossier City Accident Investigation team responded to the crash.
At this time, the area where the wreck took place is closed as investigators collect information. Bossier City police say the roadway should be reopened at 4:45 p.m.
