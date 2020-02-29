Two officers involved in deadly shooting placed on departmental leave

Breaking News (Source: KSLA Marketing Department)
By Danielle Scruggs | February 28, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 8:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the names of two officers involved in a deadly shooting.

On Feb. 25, Officer Clemmie Porter and Officer Tyler Cheney were investigating reports of a robbery near the 600 block of West 75th Street. They approached 39-year-old SanJuan Thomas, in an attempt to speak with him.

Upon contact, Thomas, abruptly fired multiple shots at officers and fled the scene on a bicycle.

The officers pursued him for a short distance.

According to a release, Thomas stopped, turned on them and again engaged them with a firearm. They fired shots at Thomas, striking him at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time.

Chief Ben Raymond placed both officers on departmental leave, per civil service law.

