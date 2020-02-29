Gov. Edwards to meet with top state officials on March 2 to discuss coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A representative for Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor will meet with top officials to discuss how the state is preparing for the coronavirus on Monday, March 2.
Louisiana still has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Shauna Sanford, a spokesperson for Gov. Edwards, says he has been in constant communication with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana Department of Health, and leaders in other states about the coronavirus.
Gov. Edwards will meet with the state’s top officials on the morning of March 2 before speaking publicly at the Baton Rouge Press Club later in the day.
