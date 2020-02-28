Woman reportedly raped at CenturyLink Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA has confirmed Bossier City police are investigating a reported rape at the CenturyLink Center last Saturday night. Sources say it happened inside the arena the night of the DaBaby concert.
KSLA has been investigating the incident all week and we now have a copy of the incident report.
