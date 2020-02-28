Texarkana College ranks #1 for graduation rate

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - One ArkLaTex college has been named number one in the state. It’s not for athletic competitions but in seeing its students graduate.
Leaders on campus says this is a result of the entire community working together.
“When they do come to Texarkana College, they actually graduate and receive a degree,” said Dr. Jason Smith, President of Texarkana Community College.
Registration continued today for new students at the institution.
There are around 4,100 students on campus and college leaders expect the number to increase after receiving news that the school ranks number one in the state for three year graduation rates.
A report from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board shows the graduation rate at 49.7%. That is nearly double the state average of 24.8%.
Texarkana College officials say they’re helping students overcome barriers that often lead to dropping out.
The faculty and staff have taken on an extra role in the past six years in advising students. "I think that one change in having our faculty being the advisor of our students has made all the difference in the world,” said Smith.
He says this recognition should bring more students to the campus.
Today’s announcement was exciting news for those on the campus, including a group of nursing students.
“Excellent to know that the rates are high and as good as my grades look, I’m pretty excited about that,” said student Whittney Keister.
Another student, Leslie Thomas, said it proves that students and professors are both putting forth the effort.
Texarkana College leaders say the local college has receive this recognition three of the last four years.
