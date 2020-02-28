TAPD identifies victim in Thursday’s fatal shooting

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has released the name of the man found dead in an apparent shooting on Thursday.
Devonta Biddle, 24, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from TAPD.
Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 to the 1200 block of Linden Street regarding a shooting and a possible home invasion.
No word if Biddle was a resident of the home.
The Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with any information can contact TAPD at (903) 798-3130 or can send a tip to Rick.Cockrell@txkusa.org.
