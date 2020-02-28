SporTran hosting career fair on Feb. 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking for a job — SporTran is looking for you.
They are looking to hire bus operators, paratransit operators, cleaners and mechanics.
Those looking to attend the fair need to come dressed to impress, have their driver’s license, social security card, and drivers need to have their commercial driver’s license with a passenger endorsement.
“You have to have the passenger endorsement,” said SporTran’s Director of Transportation Johnny May. “If you do not have the passenger endorsement there’s really nothing we can do at that time with that applicant because they don’t meet the qualifications.”
Paratransit operators need to have a chauffeur license when they come, and cleaners must be able to obtain a CDL with passenger endorsement within 120 days of hire.
Human Resource Manager Shalanda Lyles will be conducting interviews at the fair and says they are looking for people that also have soft skills.
“(We’re looking) for someone who has great customer service,” she said. “Someone who can relate to our passengers and let them know ‘hey I can find the help that you’re looking for,’ as well as provide them a safe reliable service in a decent manner.”
Samuel Lofton has been working as a bus operator for SporTran for the last two years and truly enjoys coming to work every day.
“I can’t say it enough, I love my job,” he said. “I love dealing with the public. I love dealing with people. I love talking to people. Sometimes I even take some of these people to the point where I help them with things outside of the bus.”
He hopes today’s participants come with a good attitude and says they have to love working with people.
“Come with expectations to go higher in your career, because this is not just a job,” he said. “Come with a people attitude, because you’re going to deal with people. If you don’t want to deal with people this ain’t the job for you.”
