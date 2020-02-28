Severe Weather possible Tuesday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week and head into the weekend we are tracking some great weather over the next couple of days for the ArkLaTex as temperatures rebound and sunshine sticks around. While it will be more comfortable today, Saturday will be without question the best day over the next 7 as warm temperatures and clear skies dominate. Clouds will be building on Sunday with the possibility of some showers and our weather will only be heading downhill from there as we go into next week. We are tracking a strong area of low pressure that will bring a few scattered storms on Monday and then the potential for severe weather on Tuesday evening as the front moves on through.
So as you head out the door this morning you will need the coat once again, but it won’t be quite as cold as what we saw this time yesterday. As we go throughout the day temperatures will quickly moderate across the region until our highs will be stretching into the low to mid 60s. Expect ample sunshine all day with little cloud cover or wind to concern yourself with.
Heading into the weekend, our weather is going to peak on Saturday with highs in the low 70s and more sunshine for the ArkLaTex. Sunday will see more warm weather, but we are tracking increasing clouds and the growing chance for a few scattered showers during the afternoon hours. It won’t be a washout by any means, but something to keep an eye on if you have any Sunday afternoon plans.
As move into next week our weather continues a downward slide. We are tracking showers and possibly even a couple thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon hours on Monday out ahead of our next cold front, but the major weather doesn’t get here until Tuesday. Strong southerly flow coupled with a developing area of low pressure will spur development of a line of thunderstorms late in the afternoon in through the evening hours. There is the potential for some of there storms to be severe as the front pushes through the region. As of right now, all types of severe weather are possible we these storms with gusty winds being the most likely.
While the severe threat should wrap up overnight rain will be continuing into the morning hours Wednesday. Rain should be able to clear out during the afternoon, but expect high temperatures to be at least 10 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday. But temperatures will quickly start to rebound as we move through the rest of the week.
So enjoy the next couple days because we have some wild weather on the way early next week! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.