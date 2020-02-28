Severe Weather possible Tuesday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Friday! As we wrap up the week and head into the weekend we are tracking some great weather over the next couple of days for the ArkLaTex as temperatures rebound and sunshine sticks around. While it will be more comfortable today, Saturday will be without question the best day over the next 7 as warm temperatures and clear skies dominate. Clouds will be building on Sunday with the possibility of some showers and our weather will only be heading downhill from there as we go into next week. We are tracking a strong area of low pressure that will bring a few scattered storms on Monday and then the potential for severe weather on Tuesday evening as the front moves on through.