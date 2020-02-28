3 Sabine Parish teens connected to Many High sexual assault bond out of jail

By Alex Onken | February 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:43 PM

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three teens connected to a sexual assault incident have bonded out of jail on Feb. 28.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the trio was a part of eight students that were involved in a sexual assault at Many High School.

The three include 18-year-old Quacie Delmanique Kerlegon and two 17-year-olds. The three are ordered by District Judge Stephen Beasley to house arrest.

Kerlegon is charged with one count each of sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping.

The arrests took place earlier in February after a social media post showed a high school student being sexually assaulted. The recording of the alleged attack was posted on social media and went viral.

Charges include sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and pornography involving juveniles.

An investigation regarding the alleged sexual assault remains ongoing.

