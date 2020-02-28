Rain returning to the ArkLaTex starting this weekend

(KSLA) - The sunny days in the ArkLaTex are coming to an end. Clouds will be building up and rain will be returning starting on Sunday and through the first half of next week. There will still be heavy showers and storms next week, but the trend is that the severe risk is going down.
This evening, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures are a little warmer, but you may still need a light jacket for any outdoor plans. It will be in the lower 60s falling to the 50s. It should be a nice evening.
Tonight, the rain will stay away, and the clouds will continue to be limited. It will get a little chilly overnight. Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s and upper 30s. Grab a jacket if you plan on staying out late.
This upcoming weekend is also looking good! At least the first half. As of now, I have a 0% chance Saturday, and a 30% chance Sunday. Showers will unfortunately be developing in the afternoon on Sunday. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. I do not expect a washout though. Temperatures will be in the 70s both days! Sunshine will be likely on Saturday, then the clouds will be back on Sunday.
Next week is when we are expecting that next cold front to bring more of an impact back to the ArkLaTex. The timing on the front is still in question though. The latest trend is that it arrives on Wednesday. When it does arrive, the rain chances will of course go up. I have a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Since the timing and amount change is so different, I am hesitant to change the forecast too much too early.
With more rain arriving on Tuesday now, that could pose for some good news. If the stronger storms are delayed to Wednesday, there should not be as much, if any severe weather. There will be more rain though, so you’ll still need that rain gear. However, if the storms arrive on Tuesday, there could be some severe storms moving through. In those storms, there could be tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. Fingers crossed that the severe threat trend continues to go down. Of course we will keep you updated of any other changes.
The rain will likely stay with us on Wednesday either way. Which is why I increased the rain chance for then. Thursday though, I am optimistic that the rain will be gone by then. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but will warm up to the 60s. So no major cool down with this cold front.
Have a great weekend everyone!
