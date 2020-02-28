Rain returning to the ArkLaTex starting this weekend

With more rain arriving on Tuesday now, that could pose for some good news. If the stronger storms are delayed to Wednesday, there should not be as much, if any severe weather. There will be more rain though, so you’ll still need that rain gear. However, if the storms arrive on Tuesday, there could be some severe storms moving through. In those storms, there could be tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. Fingers crossed that the severe threat trend continues to go down. Of course we will keep you updated of any other changes.