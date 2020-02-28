Man injured in shooting; says gunman and he involved in ‘business dispute’

BOWIE COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - One man is recovering after being shot on Thursday night in Bowie County.
Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office were called to Wadley Regional Medical Center regarding a shooting that just occurred.
The victim told deputies that he was being followed while driving in the Nash, Texas area. After pulling over in the 9100 block of New Boston Road, the victim said the driver of the other vehicle then fired several shots at him, striking him once in the arm.
He then drove himself to the hospital. His injury is considered non-life threatening.
The victim then told deputies who the shooter was. He added that he and the alleged suspect were involved in a business dispute.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
