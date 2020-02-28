Man accused of killing Panola County deputy extradited back to Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in December 2019. The man accused in the shooting is Gregory Newson.
The fatal shooting happened about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety. That’s at Gary City, a town about seven miles south of Carthage, Texas.
“Preliminary information indicates the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on the northbound side of FM-10 when the driver suddenly exited the vehicle and fired a weapon numerous times at the deputy,” says a statement from Sheriff Kevin Lake.
Dickerson died at the hospital from those gunshot wounds.
Newson was arrested in Bunscombe, La., after a police chase. He has been in jail in La. since that arrest.
On February 27, 2020, Newson was extradited back to Gregg County. He is being held on $3 million bond. He has been booked into the Gregg County Jail. Officials were not able to comment as to why he was booked into Gregg County Jail, as opposed to Panola County. We will continue to update as details emerge.
