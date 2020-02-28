LSP hosting free car seat check event Saturday Feb. 29

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Parents if you are looking to get your child’s car seat checked, Louisiana State Police will be able to help.
LSP and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be hosting a free car seat check event from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Troop G at 5300 Industrial Drive Extension in Bossier City.
Troopers will check your child’s car seat to make sure it’s properly installed in your car and will also provide information on how to keep your child safe while driving.
“We see the wrecks to often and whenever we see the wrecks and we see children get hurt and we know that they could have possibly not been injured if they were in a proper seat that was installed properly, then it gets under our skin,” said Trooper Brent Hardy. “If you take the extra time there’s lots of recourse out there and the resources are free.”
“People are slowly abiding by it,” Hardy said. “Probably the one part of the law that parents are having trouble with is the children under the age of 13 being allowed to ride in the front seat because that’s against the law now.”
If you can’t attend this event, you can always called LSP Troop G, Bossier Parish EMS, DeSoto Parish EMS, Oschner Medical Center or Caddo Safety Town to schedule an appointment with a technician to assist you in properly installing your car seat.
