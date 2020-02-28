Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and five Mississippi State players scored in double figures as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Arkansas 92-83. Jordan Danberry had 19 points as the Bulldogs’ lone senior on Senior Night. Freshman Aliyah Matharu scored 18, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points off the bench, and Chloe Bibby finished with 11. Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points and Amber Ramirez had 18 for Arkansas.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III ran a blazing 40-yard day in 4.27 seconds. The speedster had hoped to break John Ross's record of 4.22 seconds set at the 2017 NFL scouting combine. Ruggs' time was still the fastest Thursday night when the NFL's annual gathering of top college prospects was showcased in prime time for the first time. On-field drills and the 40-yard dash were moved from the mornings and afternoons into the evening as the NFL sought to get more eyeballs on the 330 or so prospects working out for teams preparing for the draft.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Brown and Raekwon Davis are supposed to be two of this year's best defensive tackle prospects. Both possess massive size. Both have the upside NFL scouts crave. Both come from successful college programs and both went back to school last season to improve their draft stock. Brown's decision appears to be paying dividends at this spring's NFL draft nears. But Davis needs this week's annual NFL scouting combine and Alabama's pro day to rebuild his value to league scouts.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jasmine Walker drained a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Alabama made a dominant second quarter hold up for a 76-63 upset over No. 12 Texas A&M. Chennedy Carter scored 16 points for Texas A&M. The game was tied at 12 after one quarter. In the second quarter the Crimson Tide shot 10 of 15 and had runs of 8-0 and 7-0. The Aggies were 4 of 16. Carter moved past Lisa Branco into third on A&M's all-time scoring list with her 60th-consecutive double-figure scoring game. A&M dropped out of sole possession of third with one game remaining.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shakem Johnson had 17 points as Tennessee State topped Jacksonville State 65-55. Wesley Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State. Michael Littlejohn added 10 points and six rebounds. Jacksonville State scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team. Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jacara Cross added 12 points.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 19 points to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers defeated Marshall 88-80. Will Butler added 16 points for the Blazers. Jalen Benjamin chipped in 14, Tavin Lovan scored 12 and Kassim Nicholson had 10. Butler also had 11 rebounds, while Lovan posted six rebounds. UAB scored 48 points in the first half, a season best for the team. Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and eight assists for the Thundering Herd. Iran Bennett added 17 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.