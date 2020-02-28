Healthy Brain Cognitive Awareness Summit

The two-day summit will feature keynote speakers from the Shreveport health community

By Charitee Blackmon | February 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Greater Shreveport Chamber is hosting a Healthy Brain Cognitive Awareness Summit geared towards bettering the mind of adults and children.

The two-day event will be March 13 & 14 featuring three seminars.

The healthy workplace seminar will be held on March 13 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at LSU-Shreveport University Center. The seminar will feature an open panel, speakers, and a keynote lunch panel.

Later in the evening, LearningRX will hold a screening of Screenagers and Screenagers Next Chapter a movie about teenagers being addicted to their phones.

On Saturday, March 14 The Healthy Life seminar will take place at Southern University-Shreveport from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The seminar will also include breakfast and lunch.

The Healthy Life seminar will include a cognitive awareness panel on the impact of technology on the brain.

Keynote speakers include:

  • Donesa Walker, M.Ed from LearningRX and the BrainTrain Learning Solutions
  • Densie Arthur from the American Radio Show
  • Dr. Craig Gilliam from Gilliam and Associates
  • Christina Ledbetter, Ph. D. a Neuroscientist, Dept. of Neurosurgery, LSU Health of Shreveport

And many more.

Tickets are available online at shreveportchamber.org

Group discounts are also available for groups of 5 or more.

