SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Greater Shreveport Chamber is hosting a Healthy Brain Cognitive Awareness Summit geared towards bettering the mind of adults and children.
The two-day event will be March 13 & 14 featuring three seminars.
The healthy workplace seminar will be held on March 13 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at LSU-Shreveport University Center. The seminar will feature an open panel, speakers, and a keynote lunch panel.
Later in the evening, LearningRX will hold a screening of Screenagers and Screenagers Next Chapter a movie about teenagers being addicted to their phones.
On Saturday, March 14 The Healthy Life seminar will take place at Southern University-Shreveport from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The seminar will also include breakfast and lunch.
The Healthy Life seminar will include a cognitive awareness panel on the impact of technology on the brain.
Keynote speakers include:
- Donesa Walker, M.Ed from LearningRX and the BrainTrain Learning Solutions
- Densie Arthur from the American Radio Show
- Dr. Craig Gilliam from Gilliam and Associates
- Christina Ledbetter, Ph. D. a Neuroscientist, Dept. of Neurosurgery, LSU Health of Shreveport
And many more.
Tickets are available online at shreveportchamber.org
Group discounts are also available for groups of 5 or more.
