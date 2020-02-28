FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible next week

Our next weather maker may bring a risk of severe storms early next week. An upper level storm system and cold front will bring rain and storms back into the ArkLaTex starting on Monday and wrapping up on Wednesday morning.
The threat for strong storms is looking most likely sometime late Tuesday afternoon and continuing into the evening hours. The severe weather threat should be over by Wednesday morning. Here’s an early hour-by-hour look at the timing of the worst weather with Futuretrack:
Nearly all of the ArkLaTex is included in the most recent severe weather outlook for Tuesday into Tuesday night. All modes of severe weather appear possible at this point including damaging wind gusts, large hail and possibly tornadoes.
Some heavy rain is also expected with the highest rain totals showing up around the I-30 corridor. Futuretrack shows 2-3 inches of rain could fall here between Monday and Wednesday. Around an inch of rain is expected elsewhere with locally higher totals possible.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated as the timing and severe weather impacts become clearer in the next few days. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast information:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.