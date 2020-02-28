Brown Girls Gleaux hosted the first ever Women’s Empowerment Conference

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The first-ever #BrownGirlsGleaux-Womens’ Empowerment Conference took place last weekend.
The event was held by SHEVO, which stands for she evolves, is an organization founded by PJ Brown-Coleman.
Brown Girls Gleaux is a women’s empowerment conference for women of all backgrounds. The conference was held at The Shreveport Convention Center on Feb.22.
The theme for this year's conference is empowering each other one community at a time.
“Our ultimate goal is to create generational wealth within the black and brown community,” Brown-Coleman said.
Brown-Coleman said this conference is like a support group for women and also a chance for brand evolution and growth.
“It’s not about the limelight its strictly about how can we help each other.”
During the conference on Saturday, there were four panel discussion sessions on politics and government, health and wellness, social media balance and black life in America.
“We wanted to include everyone into our space and hear our stories and understand our struggles and see where our pain comes from and just celebrate us,” Brown-Coleman said.
