Bossier Parish coroner’s office identifies human remains as missing man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains that were found a week ago in north Bossier Parish.
The remains were positively identified as Garrett Wilson, 48, of Bossier City, according to a release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bossier Parish Coroner John Chandler matched the DNA of the remains that were found in the rural area of Rocky Mount Road to Wilson’s.
Wilson was reported missing in late January from his home in Bossier City.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.