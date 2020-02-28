Bossier Parish coroner’s office identifies human remains as missing man

Garrett Gene Wilson, 48, of Bluebonnet Drive in Bossier City, was reported missing in late January. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Alex Onken | February 28, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:08 AM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains that were found a week ago in north Bossier Parish.

The remains were positively identified as Garrett Wilson, 48, of Bossier City, according to a release from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bossier Parish Coroner John Chandler matched the DNA of the remains that were found in the rural area of Rocky Mount Road to Wilson’s.

Wilson was reported missing in late January from his home in Bossier City.

