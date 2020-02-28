Authorities identify man killed following officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Officer has identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
SanJuan Migayle Thomas, 39, of Woodrow Street, died at a local hospital Feb. 25, after the incident in the 600 block of West 75th Street.
He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
Gunfire was exchanged between Thomas and police when they responded to an armed robbery.
No officers were injured.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.