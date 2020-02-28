Anticipation building about the coronavirus, what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the CDC calling the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. inevitable, many people have taken notice across the country and right here at home.
And some of them have already begun taking action by heading to stores to buy everything from surgical masks to disinfectant wipes.
During our stop at Drug Emporium in Shreveport, you could easily spot an empty shelf where surgical masks can typically be found at this store.
But, assistant store manager Sheila Darden said demand these days is far outweighing supply.
"They wiped us out on masks. None of our suppliers have them. So." "Did they say why?" "Uh, no."
And it's not just at that drug store where there's no surgical masks in sight, just ask some customers.
Shopper Susan Sparks told us she has searched and searched already for the masks.
“Yes, I have not found them yet...I have been to two different Walmart’s and here. So, and Kroger’s.”
It turns out, the CDC does not recommend the general public to wear surgical masks.
Instead, they are intended for those with an existing medical condition along with health care workers.
The supply of wipes is running low at stores just like this one, as well.
Other items are not far behind either.
But the Regional Medical Director of the Louisiana Health Department, Dr. Martha Whyte, urges people not to panic about the arrival of the coronavirus, at least based on the information available right now.
"I think, you know, you hear these numbers like a hundred something cases in Italy. How many people like in Italy? You just have to keep it, always keep it in perspective. So, right now, like I said, we don't even have a person being tested for it in Louisiana; two in Texas."
Then comes the question so many people are beginning to grapple with: What are the best ways to protect yourself and your family from the coronovirus?
Inside Christ Fit Gym in Benton, management told us they have already been talking about ways to keep this workout center as safe and as clean as possible.
Employee Josh McCoy said it's always been a major priority for them.
"Well, I mean we already wipe everything down a lot anyways. We're pretty covered there.
And some of the gym's 70 members, like Tristan Banko, explained they see this place get a thorough cleaning every day.
"Oh, we have a cleanup guy that does that like Monday through Saturday. And he's here from like 8 o'clock at night until like early, early in the morning cleaning up."
Beyond all the bleach and other cleaning products, not to mention the work involved, McCoy described to us another level of protection people at Christ Fit Gym have put a lot of faith in.
"If you trust in the Lord, you just prepare and do what you can. And it's no panic because you know where you're going if you die."
The CDC reports the coronavirus is spread though hand-to-hand contact and through droplets in the air from sneezing or coughing.
In places where the coronavirus is rampant schools are being shut-down and people are avoiding going into public places.
The question is: Do we expect any disruptions on that scale here in the ArkLaTex?
Based on what we know right now, Dr. Whyte, said that's not likely.
Whyte also wanted to reassure the public about current efforts already underway.
"There are multiple layers of government, public health, health officials from all around the world who are working on learning about this virus, learning how to protect us from this virus. So it is being taken seriously."
We also spoke with Dr. Raymond Coughlan, a professor of Infectious Disease at LSU Health Shreveport.
Dr. Coughlan said it is important to know when you could be at a higher risk of catching the coronavirus.
“In order to say you’re at risk of the virus that I have, and coughing and sneezing, then you should be within six feet. It’s not gonna run out and go down the hall. It’s not gonna come seeping through the air vents.”
