Suspects charged in separate sex crimes against juveniles; more victims possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit have arrested two men with alleged involvement in sexual misconduct involving juveniles.
Trent Bryers, 38, of the 9400 block of Blom Drive and 52-year-old Gregory Anderson, of the 3000 block of Ivy Lane, are behind bars after information revealed in an ongoing investigation led authorities to arrest them Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
Bryers had allegedly been involved in a sexual relationship with a female victim under the age of 13. This relationship transpired over a protracted period of time.
Based on further investigation, detectives learned Bryers knew of the victim’s age at the time the crime occurred.
In a second and separate investigation, police learned Anderson reportedly inappropriately touched a female victim, who at the time of the alleged crime was 12-years-old.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the touching had occurred repeatedly and lasted into the victim’s adult years.
Authorities are concerned there may be additional victims in both matters and are asking persons with information related to the two arrests to contact the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (318) 673-6983 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.