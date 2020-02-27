Suspect wanted in Queensborough police shootout, chase arrested in Houston

Suspect wanted in Queensborough police shootout, chase arrested in Houston
Anthony Perot
By Danielle Scruggs | February 26, 2020 at 7:45 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 7:49 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The third suspect wanted in the Feb. 21 police shootout and chase in Queensborough has been arrested.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Anthony Perot was taken into custody in Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals.

He and two others were wanted after they opened fire on at least nine officers in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

Related

Second arrest made in police shootout, chase; third suspect wanted

Man arrested in connection to Queensborough shootout; another suspect identified

Shootout leads to police chase; suspects sought

The first suspect, DeAndrew Mosely, was taken into custody Feb. 22 after Shreveport police executed a warrant for his arrest at a home near the corner of Linwood Avenue and Summers Street in Caddo Heights.

He faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The second suspect, James Perot, was taken into custody Feb. 23. He has been charged with accessory to attempted first degree murder.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.