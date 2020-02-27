Suspect wanted in Queensborough police shootout, chase arrested in Houston

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The third suspect wanted in the Feb. 21 police shootout and chase in Queensborough has been arrested.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, Anthony Perot was taken into custody in Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals.
He and two others were wanted after they opened fire on at least nine officers in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.
The first suspect, DeAndrew Mosely, was taken into custody Feb. 22 after Shreveport police executed a warrant for his arrest at a home near the corner of Linwood Avenue and Summers Street in Caddo Heights.
He faces one charge of attempted first-degree murder.
The second suspect, James Perot, was taken into custody Feb. 23. He has been charged with accessory to attempted first degree murder.
No officers were injured during this incident.
