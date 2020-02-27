Near perfect weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are dealing with the coldest air of the week this morning, but just as our temperatures will be bottoming out they will start rebounding as we move into Friday and especially your weekend. We are tracking warming that will lead to a near perfect weekend as temperatures will be right around the 70 degree mark and dry conditions. Are next chance for significant weather won’t come until next week when we are tracking a strong cold that will bring the potential for thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday with the potential for some severe weather Tuesday evening. Exact details still need to be ironed out, but this is something we are going to be watching closely over the next few days.
As you are heading out the door this morning the big story in the ArkLaTex is the cold temperatures across the region. Most of us will get down to at least the freezing mark before our temperatures start to rebound after sunrise. Expect sunshine all day long along with temperatures that will be slightly milder compared to what we saw yesterday. Also the winds won’t be nearly the factor that they were on Wednesday.
Looking ahead to Friday and your weekend this is when your forecast will be peaking. Expect ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex on Friday as temperatures move back into the low 60s. Heading into the weekend temperatures will be moving up even more with highs both days of the weekend expected to be right around the 70 degree. Ample sunshine will once again dominate the region on Saturday, and while Sunday will be just as warm we are tracking more clouds with the outside chance of a shower late in the day.
But its early next week that we are watching closely for our next big weather maker as a cold front will be approaching the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will be increasing Monday with the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms, but really Tuesday afternoon and evening will be the time to watch for the region. We are getting more and more indications that the ingredients needed for severe weather will be there and time frame will need to be watched closely. Behind the front expect temperatures Wednesday to be in the mid-60s.
So while you need to bundle up big time know that some very comfortable temperatures are on the way! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
