Near perfect weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are dealing with the coldest air of the week this morning, but just as our temperatures will be bottoming out they will start rebounding as we move into Friday and especially your weekend. We are tracking warming that will lead to a near perfect weekend as temperatures will be right around the 70 degree mark and dry conditions. Are next chance for significant weather won’t come until next week when we are tracking a strong cold that will bring the potential for thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday with the potential for some severe weather Tuesday evening. Exact details still need to be ironed out, but this is something we are going to be watching closely over the next few days.