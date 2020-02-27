More police officers shot at in Shreveport this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When you hear about deadly shootings and officers being shot at it can be mind-numbing.
On Tuesday night, Feb. 25, three men were shot and killed in Shreveport. And officers could have been killed.
It was at least the second time this week shots were fired at officers.
A crime expert offered some insight into why officers seem to be targeted more these days.
The short answer, he told us, boils down to a lack of respect from young people toward law enforcement.
The second shooting of that night was a deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 600 block of West 75th Street at Wallace Avenue.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, police were responding to an armed robbery call near the apartments in that area. They approached the man, who was allegedly armed.
The man allegedly fired shots at the officers, who returned fire, striking him.
He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.
The investigation into the case is now well underway.
Neighbors, like Jerry Singletary, said gunfire is an all-too-familiar sound in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
"We hear gunfire pretty much every night. Oh yeah, 8, 10 rounds at least at night."
And often it has become a young person brazen enough to shoot at police officers.
Some blame it on a lack of respect.
That includes Wayne Nissan, a criminologist and private investigator now.
But he said his time as a Shreveport Police officer, and former Ruston Chief of Police has given him insight into what's happening on the streets these days with young people turning their anger at officers.
But others said the real issue is a lack or loss of hope; hope that young people can find a good job and improve their lives.
That includes neighbors like Calvin Horton, Senior.
“Lack of opportunity, job opportunities, lack of education, things like that. They kind of veered them off in a negative aspect of, you know, criminal behavior.”
