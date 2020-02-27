Meet this weeks Furever Friend: Jax

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport PetSavers brought Jax by the station for this week’s Furever Friend.
Jax is a one-year-old Pug and Beagle mix or Puggle for short.
He is a small dog and gets along very well with other dogs and children. Jax also travels well and is house trained.
If you would like to learn more about Jax and his adoption fee visit ShreveportPetSavers.org
Remember, PetSavers can always use volunteer help. With the cold here, blankets are needed.
They can also take donations of dog food and monetary donations.
