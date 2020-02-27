LSP: Teen killed in crash; not wearing seatbelt

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old is dead following a crash early Thursday morning.
Wyatt Richardson was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to Louisiana State Police.
Richardson was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on La. Highway 157. Crash scene investigators determine that he crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the highway, striking a tree.
In 2020, Troop G investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.
