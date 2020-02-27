LSP: Teen killed in crash; not wearing seatbelt

LSP: Teen killed in crash; not wearing seatbelt
A 17-year-old is dead following a crash early Thursday morning. (Source: Jamal Smalls)
By Alex Onken | February 27, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 8:11 AM

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old is dead following a crash early Thursday morning.

Wyatt Richardson was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, according to Louisiana State Police.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Richardson was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on La. Highway 157. Crash scene investigators determine that he crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the highway, striking a tree.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
Louisiana State Police

In 2020, Troop G investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.