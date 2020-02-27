Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had a career-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds _ his fourth double-double in Florida’s last six games _ and the Gators handled LSU from start to finish in a 81-66 victory. Scottie Lewis also enjoyed a career night for Florida. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The Gators won for the fourth time in five games and bolstered their NCAA Tournament resume. The Tigers have dropped four of their last five on the road. Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 24 points. Skylar Mays had his worst game of the season.