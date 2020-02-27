Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored a game-high 37 points and Arkansas started the game on a 14-1 run and never trailed in an 86-69 win over Tennessee. Jones, the SEC's leading scorer, scored nine of the 14 to start the game. He was joined in double figures by teammates Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills, who had 22 and 13 respectively. Tennessee’s 10 first-half turnovers were its demise. The Razorbacks scored 18 points in the opening 20 minutes off those Volunteers giveaways. In response, Tennessee countered with just three points off three Arkansas turnovers in the same span. Jordan Bowden led Tennessee with 19 points.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 for their fourth consecutive win. Oklahoma City blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls wasted a pair of stellar performances from LaVine and rookie reserve Coby White. LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Arkansas State 77-74. A 3-pointer by Russell put the Ragin' Cajuns up 73-71 with 41 seconds remaining in the second half and ULL sealed the win by making four of four free throws down the stretch. P.J. Hardy had 19 points for Louisiana-Lafayette. Jalen Johnson added 12 points. Mylik Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds. Marquis Eaton scored a career-high 28 points for the Red Wolves, who have lost eight games in a row. Canberk Kus added 12 points and 10 rebounds.