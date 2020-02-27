Hallsville ISD taking preventive measures against coronavirus, monitoring CDC updates

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Superintendent Jeff Collum with Hallsville ISD has released information regarding what the system would do in case coronavirus were to reach East Texas.
Collum wrote that after listening to the Centers For Disease Control press conference on Feb. 25, the district decided to share the steps they will take to prevent the spread of illness on Hallville ISD campuses, should the virus reach East Texas. There are currently no known cases in East Texas.
As the CDC said on Tuesday, there is currently no pandemic of coronavirus in the U.S. However, there are a few cases of the virus in our country. Since that is the case, HISD says they will continue to monitor the Centers for Disease Control updates for recommendations and reevaluate as needed.
In the meantime, Collum said, the most effective way to stay healthy and minimize the spread of any infectious disease is to follow basic health practices, such as enforcing great hygiene, like washing hands thoroughly and covering up coughs and sneezes with the crook of one’s arm.
The district is asking all faculty, staff, and students who are feeling sick to stay home until they completely recover.
Collum said the district is thinking ahead regarding the impact spring travel, upcoming school trips, and other non-typical school activities will have in the context of the coronavirus. He said they will communicate any changes affirmatively when the time is appropriate.
Any directives from the World Health Organization, CDC, or local governmental organizations should be followed, Collum said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.