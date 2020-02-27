Dry weather continues for now with strong storms expected next week

(KSLA) - The great sunny weather will continue for a couple more days. Next week though, there will be more rain and storms in the forecast. Tuesday will have a cold front that could bring strong storms and maybe even severe weather.
This evening, the weather will be quiet. There will be more sunshine, then clear skies after the sun sets. The clouds will be quite limited. Therefore, there will not be any rain. Temperatures will be a little cool, so grab a jacket if you have any outdoor plans.
Tonight, the clouds will remain gone. It will be nice and clear with no rain around. Temperatures will be falling to the 30s again though, so it will be cold. However, it will not be as cold as this morning. A couple places north of I-30 have a chance to see the freezing mark, but will otherwise stay in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday will be nice and dry with no chance of rain! The sunshine will be out, so it will also be beautiful. Temperatures Friday will warm up to the mid 60s. It was a much needed pattern change in the weather department! Try to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!
This upcoming weekend is also looking good! There will be little to no rain both days. As of now, I have a 0% chance Saturday, and a 10% chance Sunday. Any of the rain Sunday will be later in the evening, anyway. Temperatures will be in the 70s both days! Sunshine will be likely on Saturday, then the clouds will be back on Sunday. Any weekend plans are looking good to go!
Next week is when we are expecting that next cold front to bring more of an impact back to the ArkLaTex. The timing on the front is still in question though. The latest trend is that it arrives later on Tuesday. Maybe overnight. When it does arrive, the rain chances will of course go up. I have a 60% chance of rain Tuesday, but an 80% chance Tuesday night. Wednesday is down to a 40% chance.
There is the possibility of severe weather as the cold front arrives. We could have small hail, an isolated tornado or two, and damaging winds. There is an outline of the severe weather over the ArkLaTex now, but this could possibly change since we are days away from the event. Keep tuning into KSLA and here on our website for the latest trends of these stronger storms.
All the rain will be moving away by Wednesday and should be back to nice weather on Thursday. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but will still warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. With that said, I’m getting the sense that Spring is not too far away.
Have a great day everyone and enjoy the rest of the week!
