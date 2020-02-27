Dallas police offering nearly double the salary of ArkLaTex police departments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Along Interstate 20 West, there is a billboard for the Dallas Police Department. They list their starting salary for a recruit at $61,367.
This is almost double the starting salary for a Shreveport police officer, who receives $33,000 a year.
Several people in the ArkLaTex think this is one reason why there’s a shortage in police officers.
"I think doubling your pay to $61,000 is very tempting,” Meghan Tinsley says.
In a KSLA News 12 interview with Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, he says they are having a difficult time finding qualified officers. Currently, they have a shortage of 40 officers.
The Marshall Police Department pays one of the highest starting recruit salaries in the ArkLaTex.
At $43,014.40 per year, this is still significantly less than a Dallas police officer.
According to NerdWallet.com, Dallas has a 25 percent higher cost of living than Shreveport-Bossier City. Still, their starting pay is more than ArkLaTex police departments.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.