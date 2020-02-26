Shreveport abortion clinic at heart of U.S. Supreme Court case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is already named the most Pro-Life state in the entire country. And that could become a longtime moniker if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a tough new abortion law in Louisiana.
The Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is challenging that law and the stakes couldn’t be any higher, as one of only three abortion clinics open in Louisiana.
That new law would require abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.
And if the clinic’s challenge fails, the Hope Clinic could be forced to shut down.
The court challenge by this small clinic in Shreveport could shape the law across the country, specifically, whether abortion doctors should be required to have admission privileges at a nearby hospital.
Some women drive hours to come here, because it is the only one in the ArkLaTex area.
The High Court actually rejected a similar law in Texas in 2016.
But now, the court leans more conservative, with President Trump's two appointments of Neil Gorsuch in February of 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in July of 2018.
Pro-Life supporters call the requirement a common sense requirement.
That includes Amanda Nottingham, the North Louisiana Right to Life Director.
"There's been a lot said that this is an attempt to overturn Roe versus Wade and that's not the case at all. We want to ensure that the same standards, for any other practicing physician are held here at the abortion clinic."
But Pro-Choice advocates, like Helen Mazire, call the new law just one more attempt to restrict abortion in Louisiana.
"I think that women should be able to say this is my body, you know. I want to do what I want to do with my body."
Mazire also challenges the idea of not having any exceptions to abortion restrictions.
“what if you’re raped? If there’s incest in the family, you know. Would you want to carry that child knowing that there are things that could be wrong with that child?”
But Nottingham told us all life is precious and that making exceptions can be a very slippery slope to more and more of them.
“while those are terrible circumstances, we still believe that, that those children, those babies are worthy and that we should be fighting to protect them.”
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear the clinic's challenge next week, on Wednesday, March 4 and the court's ruling is expected in Late June.
Kathaleen Pittman, administrator for the Hope Medical Group for Women, released a statement on this Tuesday afternoon writing:
“The admitting privileges requirement for abortion providers was decided 3 and a half years ago by the Supreme Court. At that time it was determined admitting privileges would not benefit women and would do nothing to advance women’s health or safety,” started Pittman.
“It would actually cause clinic closures making it impossible for many to access care. The facts have not changed. The makeup of the court has. It is not an understatement to say the integrity of the Supreme Court is at stake.”
