Midweek winter chill for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We had our second cold front move through yesterday and northerly winds are picking up bringing much colder into the ArkLaTex. That will lead to much cooler temperatures this afternoon and especially during the morning hours Thursday. But while temperatures will bottom out Thursday during the afternoon tomorrow they will start to moderate. By the time we get to Saturday afternoon high temperatures could be near the 70 degree mark across the ArkLaTex. As we look ahead to next week temperatures will be staying comfortable, but we are tracking our next weather maker. While showers are expected on Monday its Tuesday when we could see some strong storms and even the potential for severe, but its too early to get firm on potential.
As you kick off your day this morning you will want to make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures are falling. In addition to the cooler temperatures, winds will be picking up behind the front making the chilly temperatures feel even colder. There is an outside chance of a shower this morning, but than likely most of the region will just see clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around the 50 degree mark.
As we through the rest of the week it will be a quick temperatures rebound. We will see the coldest temperatures of the week on Thursday morning with lows potentially in the upper 20s. But just as soon as we get those cold temperatures we will start to moderate during the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 50s to ho along with ample sunshine. Friday will bring more sunshine with highs back into the lower 60s.
Looking ahead to you weekend, you should expect warmer temperatures across the region. Highs on Saturday will be near the 70 degree mark with ample sunshine. On Sunday clouds will start move back in, but should be able to stay dry with highs in the upper 60s.
A brief preview of next week will bring rain and thunderstorms chances back to the ArkLaTex in particular on Tuesday. While it is too early for specifics there is a potential for some severe weather Tuesday evening as a front will be moving through.
In the meantime though, expect chilly temperatures over the next day before a nice rebound starts going into your weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
