Midweek winter chill for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We had our second cold front move through yesterday and northerly winds are picking up bringing much colder into the ArkLaTex. That will lead to much cooler temperatures this afternoon and especially during the morning hours Thursday. But while temperatures will bottom out Thursday during the afternoon tomorrow they will start to moderate. By the time we get to Saturday afternoon high temperatures could be near the 70 degree mark across the ArkLaTex. As we look ahead to next week temperatures will be staying comfortable, but we are tracking our next weather maker. While showers are expected on Monday its Tuesday when we could see some strong storms and even the potential for severe, but its too early to get firm on potential.