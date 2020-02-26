Man dies following Shreveport officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport. It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 600 block of West 75th Street at Wallace.
According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, police were responding to an armed robbery near the apartments in that area. They approached the man, who was allegedly armed.
The man allegedly fired shots at the officers, who returned fire, striking him.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
No officers were injured during this incident.
